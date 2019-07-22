NTC board chair commends Wesley Girls

THE board chair of New Times Corporation, publisher of the Ghanaian Times and the Spectator newspapers, Very Rev Ama Afo Blay, has congratulated Wesley Girls High School for emerging the Best Performing Female School in the just ended National Maths and Science Quiz (NMSQ).

The Cape Coast based school received GHS20, 000 from Newmont Gold Corporation Ghana, as part of the company’s initiative to promote the participation of girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in the country.

The ‘Wey Gey Hey’ team would also have the opportunity to participate in Newmont Goldcorp Ghana’s Girls Leadership Summit later this month and tour one of the corporation’s mines.

The school’s quest to break the jinx of no female school winning the competition in its more than two decades history was short-lived when it lost to the defending champions; St Peter’s SHS in the second semi-final contest.

NSMQ is an annual science and mathematics content-based national level quiz competition for senior high schools in Ghana. It has been produced by Primetime Limited, an education-interest advertising and public relations agency, since 1993.