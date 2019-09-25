NPP probes vandalism at Sagnarigu office

The Northern Regional branch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has launched investigations into the acts of vandalism that occurred at the party’s office in Sagnarigu.

It is to establish the root cause of the violence and also whether the culprits were polling station executives.

Angry supporters of the party over the weekend destroyed chairs and other properties due to what was described as the failure of regional executives to follow the directive of national executives to recruit some of them as registration officers for the national identification registration exercise.

However, Alhaji Sibdow Alhassan Yakubu, the Northern Regional Secretary of the NPP, revealed that “we don’t know the actual culprit who went around and destroyed the party office, we are investigating that, until we are done with our own internal investigations, we cannot confirm it was polling station executives.

“We are in the process of uncovering all those things, we just finished a regional executive committee meeting and we are going to investigate what actually happened,” he stressed.

Some supporters of the NPP in the Sagnarigu Constituency of the Northern Region on Saturday morning went on rampage and wrecked the constituency office of the party.

According to them, they took the decision because the executives denied them numerous job opportunities even though they toiled for the party to win the 2016 elections.

Mohammad Fidaus, a polling station executive of the constituency, threatened there would be more chaos if nothing was done about their situation and declared that, “If nothing is done, we are waiting to see 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo should leave Accra, all the regional executives should leave their places and come down to Sagnarigu to monitor elections.

“We’ll let anyone that comes here know that we are members of the party and we’ve toiled with our lives years back for the party to gain power and now they are looking down upon us, enough is enough, we won’t take it anymore,” he warned. -citinewsroom.com