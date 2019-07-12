MTN to give out 1000 prizes to customers

The Mobile Telecommunication Network (MTN), Ghana is to give out 1,000 prizes and ten cars to commemorate the celebration of the tenth anniversary of the establishment of the MTN mobile money platform.

This was announced by Mr Selorm Adadevoh, the Chief Executive Officer of MTN Ghana, at this year’s Eastern Region MTN consumer’s soiree at Koforidua.

The CEO said the agents and other employees of the company would also benefit from ten cars as part of the packages that the company would offer for the celebration of the anniversary.

He said currently there are 14 million people operating on the MTN mobile money platform in the country and there are 640,000 people operating on the MTN mobile money platform in the Eastern Region.

Mr Adedevoh said his company is determined to double the number of people currently operating on the MTN mobile money platform by the end of the year.

He said this year, the company has spent 160 million dollars to deploy the 4G network in Eastern and Volta regions to help improve upon the speed for internet access and services of the company to their customers.

Mr Adedevoh said in response to the request of customers of MTN, the company has launched a new ordinary mobile telephones which have WhatsApp, Instagram and other commonly used mobile telecommunication applications. GNA