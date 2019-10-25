Kurt ES Okraku elected as Ghana FA President

Mr Kurt E S Okraku has been elected as president of the Ghana Football Association.

Mr Okraku won secured votes in the third round of the elections which was held at the College of Physicians and Surgeons in Accra.

The astute football administrator and former sports journalist secured 44 votes in the first round of voting with George Afriyie coming close with 40 votes whiles Nana Yaw Amponsah and Fred Pappoe getting 27 and 6 votes respectively.

In the second round of the elections Mr Kurt Okraku missed the required 50% plus one by just two votes after he secured 59 votes whiles George Afriyie got 43 votes with Nana Yaw Amponsah also earning 16 votes.

The election was then thrown into a third round of voting in accordance with the GFA Statutes and to elect a winner who can cross the 50 plus one mark.

Mr George Afriyie however announced his decision to pull out from the race and congratulated Mr Kurt Okraku.

However, a third round of voting was held with Mr Kurt Okraku as the sole candidate which saw him secure 93 votes to emerge as the winner of the elections.

Meanwhile the following were also elected as members of the Executive Council on Thursday 24 October 2019:

PREMIER LEAGUE CLUBS

Tony Aubynn

George Amoako

Frederick Acheampong

Nana Oduro Safo

Kingsley Osei Bonsu

DIVISION ONE LEAGUE CLUBS

Randy Abbey

Mark Addo

Samuel Anim Addo

WOMEN’S LEAGUE CLUBS

Abiba Attah Forson

Source: www.ghanafa.org