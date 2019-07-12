KATH School of Anaesthesia calls for MoH’s intervention
The Management of the School of Anaesthesia at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), Kumasi, has called for an urgent intervention of the Ministry of Health (MoH) to help resolve its accreditation issue with the National Accreditation Board (NAB).
According to
He has therefore called for the urgent intervention of the ministry, to help expedite the processes in granting accreditation to the facility to enable it
“We are in a fix and do not know what to do now. The school still has issues with its accreditation from the National Accreditation Board (NAB).
“Consequently, the management is finding it difficult to even admit fresh students,”
He said the school had over the years trained over one thousand nurse
“This is a big drain on our internally-generated funds (IGF),” he noted, saying they also needed adequate infrastructure in terms of classrooms and accommodation for their students and staff in order to operate effectively.
The Director pointed out that earlier the MoH intervened in addressing their predicament in view of the critical role
He would in the course of his work also interact with health directors and staff to brief them on government policies intended to improve their working conditions.
The minister had already inspected facilities at the KATH, Ghana’s second largest health referral facility, assuring the management of the ministry’s resolve to
He was accompanied by the Regional Health Director,
By Stephen Asante, GNA