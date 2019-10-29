FIFA U-17 Cup: Debutants Senegal surprise USA

IT was a good day for Asia at the FIFA Under-17 World Cup Brazil 2019, as both Japan and Korea Republic got their campaigns off to winning starts.

Elsewhere on the second day of competition, Senegal disposed of USA and France comfortably defeated Chile.

In the much-anticipated Group D duel between continental champions, the Japanese performed brilliantly to see off the Dutch, thanks in part to Yamato Wakatsuki’s impressive brace. Korea Republic, meanwhile, were workmanlike in their defeat of Haiti in Group C, despite the tight scoreline.

Tournament debutants Senegal overcame the setback of conceding a goal to USA after just three minutes of play to bounce back and secure a deserved 4-1 victory.

Late in the encounter, USA defender Tayvon Gray became the first player at Brazil 2019 to be sent off.

Angola also celebrated their first-ever win at this tournament by defeating New Zealand 2-1 on Saturday.

The French got the better of the Chileans with a 2-0 win, courtesy of an inspired performance by Adil Aouchiche in Goiania, although they may harbour regrets that they did not win more emphatically. – FIFA.com