BM Ventures CEO donates to GIJ Graduate School

The Chief Executive Officer of BM Venture, Tony Bonsu, has donated printers to the Ghana Institute of Journalism Graduate School.

The donation was made to reduce the challenges some graduate students face in getting their assignment printed on Ghana Institute of Journalism campus.

Mr Bonsu, a young entrepreneur and student pursuing Masters in Public Relations regular programme presented the multipurpose printer to the Graduate School secretariat.

The Postgraduate students including Public Relations, Development Communication, Media Management and Journalism are to enjoy the free service provided by the donor.

He stated that the printer was meant to be used to print, scan and photocopy all handouts and assignments for all Masters students at no cost.

According to Mr Bonsu, the printer would be serviced and maintained by the donor at anytime, adding that the gesture was in response to a challenge he noticed during his interactions with his colleagues.

On his part, due to inadequate printing services on the GIJ campus and the structured class hours of the masters’ students, joining a long queue before they got their assignments printed and submitted might stand at a risk of missing the actual submission time.

Mr Bonsu stressed that “most Master’s students were workers, and getting to print bulky assignments to submit on time, and handouts for their studies sometimes becomes a worry to them due to inadequate printing services on campus”.

Hence, their academic lives could be a bit easier if there is a system to print and submit assignments on behalf of his colleagues, he added.

Mr Bonsu admonished the students to take advantage of the free printing and early submission of assignments system to make their learning process easier and faster.

Mr Seth Obeng, a Senior Assistant Registrar for the GIJ graduate school received the printers and expressed gratitude for the gesture shown.

BY ALFRED NII ARDAY ANKRAH