2nd Edition of Passion for Fashion to be held

The Providence Event Centre at La in Accra would be inundated with local, African and International decisions on June 22.

This 2nd edition of “Passion for Fashion” would go a long way to offer patrons the unique opportunity to appreciate the works of designers of local and international repute.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu, Chief Executive Officer of Empire GH disclosed this in an interaction with the Spectator Agoro to shed light on the impending event and assured those who would troop to the Event Centre to expect nothing but the best of fashion shows.











This year’s show has the theme” Fashion is Freedom” and is geared towards the celebration of Africa designs across the world.

There would be a showcase of both men and ladies’ wear made by seasoned fashion designers on the night.

The designers include Abrantie the gentleman, Adjoa Yeboah, Lokita, Afriken by Nana, Fihankra, Deshe Collection, JANTS Collection, Aphia Sakyi and other international designers who would hopefully grace the occasion.

It is been headlined by Vlisco with support from Solid Multimedia GH.

Others include, Antilda Espace, Kenny Brown Makeover, Arkofa Makeover, Portia Adenyo, Desired look, Vine Imagery, Zeex TV, Ceejay Multimedia, ISIS Models, Fashion GH TV, TV7, Fashion Ghana, Fashion Pivot, Diaries of Blues, Monte OZ and AAD image.