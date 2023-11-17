United to reject cut-price Sancho offer

Manchester United are refusing to let Jadon Sancho leave on the cheap if he moves in January, a source has told ESPN.

United will listen to offers for the England forward while he remains exiled from the first-team squad following his public row with manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho, who hasn’t played since August, has attracted interest from Juventus and Borussia Dortmund but United are keen to reduce the financial impact of his departure as much as possible.

A source has told ESPN that bosses are aware that rival clubs will try to take advantage of Sancho’s situation at Old Trafford and offer to take the 23-year-old on loan while asking United to pay the ma­jority of his £300k-a-week wage.

United have not ruled out ac­cepting a temporary deal but would want a significant contribution to his salary and, ideally, a loan fee. Sancho, who arrived in a £73 mil­lion deal from in 2021, is under contract until 2026 with the option of another year.

Ten Hag has asked Sancho to apologise for publicly disputing the reasons he was dropped for the 3-1 defeat at Arsenal in Sep­tember, something he has so far refused to do.

United chiefs including football director, John Murtough, have backed Ten Hag and, according to a source, the Dutchman is unlikely to soften his stance if he is asked to review the situation by incom­ing shareholder,Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and his team.

Ratcliffe’s purchase of a 25% stake for a fee of around £1.3 billion, which is expected to be finalised immediately with key INEOS figures including Sir Dave Brailsford taking up roles.

However, a source has told ESPN that Ten Hag will continue to ask Sancho for an apology both in private and in public before considering whether there is any way back for him at United.-ESPN