Ten Hag: Top 4 in our own hands

Erik ten Hag insists he is not looking back at Liverpool in the race for Champions League football after Manchester United slipped up for a second time in four days to open the door to their rivals.

Man. United remain one point ahead of Liverpool but now only have one game in hand after David De Gea’s latest error handed West Ham a 1-0 win at the London Stadium on Sunday.

After the defeat at Brighton on Thursday, United have now lost back-to-back league games for the first time since the first two games of the Premier League season against the Seagulls and Brentford, while Liverpool are on a six-match winning run.

Asked if Liverpool’s run was affecting his squad, Ten Hag said: “It’s not about Liverpool it’s about us because if you look to the table we have everything in our hands.

“If we bring our performance and we bring our standards we will win games. We don’t have to look to others, we have to look to ourselves, and we have to find a way to get back to our levels.

“Nothing changes. We could have made it easier if we had won, but we need three wins in four games. Everything is in our hands. We have to believe.”

Speaking to BT Sport, Ten Hag added: “We’ve showed this season that we’ve had some terrible setbacks and every time we’ve bounced back so once again we have to show the character and go on.”

If Brighton were to win their remaining six games, Man.Utd would need 11 points to finish above them, which means, they need to win their remaining four games.

However, their tough run-in against Arsenal, Man City, Newcastle and Aston Villa makes that an unlikely scenario. – SkySport