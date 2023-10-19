Neymar suffers injury as Uruguay beat Brazil

A tearful Neymar was carried off on a stretcher in Brazil’s 2-0 defeat by Uruguay after suffering what appeared to be a serious knee injury.

The 31-year-old forward, who joined Saudi Pro League side, Al-Hilal, from Paris St-Ger­main in August, landed awkward­ly after challenging Nicolas De La Cruz for the ball in the first half in Montevideo.

“Let’s hope it’s nothing serious,” Brazil captain,Casemiro, told Globo television.

“He’s an important player for us; we’re very fond of him. He’s been suffering a lot from injuries and when he starts to pick up the pace he gets injured again.”

Liverpool forward, Darwin Nunez, scored Uruguay’s opener with a header and set up De La Cruz for their second as Uruguay beat Brazil for the first time since 2001.

In Tuesday’s other qualifiers, Venezuela beat Chile 3-0, Paraguay defeated Bolivia 1-0 and Ecuador drew 0-0 with Colombia.

Argentina, who remain top of the CONMEBOL standings, play second-placed, Uruguay, and third-placed, Brazil, in Novem­ber. –BBC