National Farmers’ Day LOC inaugurated in Sekondi

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) for the 2023 National Farmers’ Day slated for Tarkwa in the Western Region, on Friday, December 1, has been inaugurated at Sekondi.

Chaired by the Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, the committee has the Chief Director of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Mr Fred Agyemang, and the Tarkwa- Nsuaem Municipal Director of Agriculture, Mr Nanabanyin Acquah-Thompson, as deputies.

The team would support the national committee to plan and organise the 39th Farmers’ Day (2023 edition) to be held at Tarkwa, on the theme: ‘Delivering smart solutions for sustainable food security and resilience.’

Additionally, the LOC is expected to lead the successful execution of the national Farmers’ Day celebration which seeks to recognise the massive contribution of farmers to nation-building.

Further, the committee is expected to present a weekly minutes on plan activities for possible review and actions.

In a brief remarks, Mr Darko- Mensah, said the LOC would also work in consultation with the national planning committee to undertake planned activities that would contribute to the success of the celebration.

“Again, it would work on logistics, publicity, security and venue, welfare and exhibition issues,” he added.

