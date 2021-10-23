Absence of ‘Fellow Ghanaians’ affecting sale of nose masks

Some nose masks sellers in the Tema West Municipality of the Greater Accra Region have complained of low sales because it has been a while the President addressed the nation on the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking in separate interviews with The Spectator, they claimed that the public did not seem interested in wearing the nose masks any longer.

It is, therefore, common to walk through the community and see many people walking, doing business or in vehicles without their nose masks.

One of the sellers, Madam Mercy Abena Boatemaa disclosed that sales soared anytime the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo Addo addressed the nation on the COVID-19 situation.

The-45-year old who spends at least ten hours a day selling nose masks by the dusty road of the Adjei Kojo Market said she was introduced to the business by a friend who gave her an amount of Ghc100 as seed capital to improve her life and that of her children.

She said she had been advocating constantly that people wore their masks always especially when they were in public not because she wanted to make profit but because she felt it was important to protect oneself and his or her entire community.

She said sometimes, she felt compelled to give free nose masks to some people who passed by without wearing them as she saw such persons as a danger to everyone because one could not tell when his or her path would cross with infected people.

The native of Kumasi Tsrede said she purchased her products from the Central Business District of Accra.

Ms Boatemaa said she was unhappy that some traders sold inferior nose masks to unsuspecting members of the public describing it as an exercise that seriously compromised public health and also increased people’s chances of getting infected.

Nose- mask

She said she had vowed to rather sell quality masks which suppressed the transmission of the virus because she felt obliged to do the society more good than harm.

She called on the public to take the safety precautions of COVID-19 but not hide behind the excuse that it was an inconvenience to wear the nose maks because these were not normal times.

Another nose mask seller, Mrs. Adjeley Lartey said some members of the public were of the view that the virus was no longer harmful so there was no point in continuing to wear the masks.

She said someone even told her that because many people had vaccinated, they were protecting those who had not taken the jab.

She said such unhealthy attituded was killing their business because she could go a whole day without even selling two boxes of the nose masks.

Ms. Lartey called on the President to continue updating the nation to let the public know that the virus was not gone as some Ghanaians thought.

From Dzifa Tetteh Tay, Adjei Kojo.