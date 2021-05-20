Miner trapped to death in pit

One person is feared dead after an underground mining pit, which is part of the concession of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, caved in and trapped some miners, last Monday.

According to mining workers who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity, four persons working for Underground Mining Alliance, UMA, a company contracted by Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi mine, were trapped underground.

They said there was an unusual sound after the supervisor of the group, who was ahead of them, went further deep as the pit began to cave in.

The three persons behind him were able to escape, while a search party has been deployed to find one person, who went deep.

The management of Anglogold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, said it was still gathering information on the incident.

This is not the first time a mining pit had caved in on miners in the country.

In November, 2020, an illegal small scale mining pit in the outskirts of Ayanfuri in the Central Region, collapsed and trapped eight persons between the ages of 24 and 35 years.

The illegal miners were rescued by residents and rushed to the Dunkwa-on-Offin Government Hospital where they were pronounced dead on arrival.

A similar situation was recorded in October, 2020, in which five persons died when they were trapped in a mining pit at Ayamfuri in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region. Fifteen others, who were also trapped in the cave, suffered injuries.