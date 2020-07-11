Man gets 7 years for cutting off daughter’s leg

The Agona Swedru Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old father to seven years’ jail term in hard labour for cutting off the right leg of his two-year old daughter.

Mawuli Dossu, a farmer at Wawase Amponsah junction, near Agona Swedru, who pleaded guilty to causing harm, was convicted on his own plea.

The court also ordered Dossu to pay GH₵6,000 as compensation to the child.

Prosecuting, Police Inspector Clara Salia told the court, presided by Mr Jonathan Desmond Nunoo that a misunderstanding ensued between Mawuli and his wife, Madam Joana Amawu.

The court heard that both of them became excessively angry and the woman cut her husband’s shirts into pieces, and he also did same to the dress of his wife.

Insp Salia said Mawuli attempted to slash his wife with a cutlass, but she took to her heels and in his second attempt, the cutlass landed on the girl’s right leg, cutting it off completely.

Prosecution said the girl was rushed to the Agona Swedru Municipal Government Hospital where she was admitted.

The matter was reported to Agona Swedru divisional office of the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Ghana Police Service. – GNA