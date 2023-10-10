Guardiola coy on Walker spat with Arsenal coach

Pep Guardiola said he “knows what happened” but would not go in to detail after Kyle Walker and Erling Haaland were involved in a heated exchange with members of Arsenal’s backroom staff following Manchester City’s 1-0 defeat.

After the final whistle at Emirates Stadium, Walker and Haaland confronted Arsenal set-piece coach, Nicolas Jover, who previously worked at City.

“I know what happened but I won’t say anything,” Guardiola said with a smile.

“They (Arsenal) know it,” he added.

Gabriel Martinelli scored a dramatic late winner as Arse­nal earned a statement victory over defending Premier League

champions, Manchester City, on Sunday.

As the players headed to­wards the tunnel at full-time, Walker turned back to confront Jover, with Haaland joining him, before several players and mem­bers of staff from both clubs acted to separate them.

The disagreements continued as the Manchester City players left the field, with Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka taking Jover away from the situation.

Jover was at City from 2019 until 2021, when he joined the club’s former assistant manager, Arteta, at the Gunners.

The Football Association will be taking no action having reviewed footage of the inci­dent.-BBC