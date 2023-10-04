Fury to fight Usyk in Saudi for undisputed heavyweight title

The rival heavyweights have now signed contracts for the undisputed heavy­weight world title fight to take place in Saudi Arabia, reportedly on December 23 or in January.

After months of failed negoti­ations and trash talk between the two camps earlier this year, Usyk faced Daniel Dubois and Fury instead agreed a Saudi deal of his own and opted for a crossover bout against Francis Ngannou on October 28.

Many saw this as a final nail in the coffin for the chances of Fury vsUsyk happening in 2023.

However, since the Ngannou fight was finalised a couple of months ago, talks have quietly re­sumed behind the scenes between the heavyweights’ teams and Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority.

The Saudis have been deter­mined to stage an undisputed heavyweight world title fight for several years because it consti­tutes an incredibly rare, marquee event in sport

And now, Fury’s promoter,

Frank Warren, has publicly con­firmed that Fury and Usyk have signed contracts for the fight to finally come to fruition.

“Delighted to finally get this fight signed,” said Warren, “This is the biggest fight that could possi­bly be made in our sport.

“The heavyweights always spark the imagination of the fans, and I have no doubt this will be the biggest boxing event of the century.

“I look forward to Tyson reclaiming the three belts that he never lost in the ring.”

Fury’s USA co-promoter, Bob Arum, added: “Tyson Fury and OleksandrUsyk are the two greatest heavyweights of their generation, and I can’t wait to see what happens when they step into the ring in Riyadh.

“They are special talents wor­thy of competing for the greatest prize in sports.”

Usyk’s promoter, Alex Krassyuk, added: “I can’t believe that it’s happening but it is.

“Difficult to express my admiration for being part of the biggest heavyweight fight of the century. Respect to Tyson for his courage and thank the Lord for all he gives us.”

Fury added a statement of his own on Instagram: “I do what I say. I say what I do. UNDIS­PUTED. This is the Gypsy King era.

“You can’t run rabbit run any­more. Usyk you’re getting it.”

It’s reported by ESPN that December 23 is the initial target date, should Fury come through the Ngannou bout unscathed as expected.

There is also a chance that the fight could take place in January. –TalkSport