England oust Australia to reach first WWC finals

Silencing a sell-out crowd at Stadium Australia with their 3-1 victory, the Lionesses became the first En­gland football team since 1966 to reach a senior final on the world stage.

It caps a sensational two years under manager SarinaW­iegman as England, crowned European champions for the first time last year on home soil, showed their superiority and know-how to see off an Austra­lia side spurred on by a nation who have been inspired by the Matildas’ success.

England players celebrating their victory

Ella Toone gave England the lead in the first half with a superb first-time strike which sailed into the top corner.

The Lionesses controlled proceedings until the second half when Australia threw everything at them and star striker, Sam Kerr – starting her first match of the tournament – struck a 25-yard stunner over goalkeeper Mary Earps’ head to make it 1-1.

But England, as they so often do, found a way back into the game when Lauren Hemp pounced on a defensive error to restore their lead, before Alessia Russo made sure of victory late on to set up a final with Spain on Sunday.

Their experience of handling big occasions was evident from the first minute as they disrupted Australia’s rhythm and made every attempt to frustrate the crowd, taking their time over throw-ins and breaking down dangerous counter-attacks.

It worked for large parts, but when Australia fought their way back into the game through Kerr, England had to find another way and they did.

Backs against the wall, En­gland’s defence, who have been magnificent throughout the tournament, stepped up to make blocks, tackles and head away relentless balls into the box.

Hemp and Russo’s flourishing partnership up front ultimate­ly decided the game when they combined late on, Manchester City winger Hemp with a superb no-look pass to set-up Russo.

England’s celebrations at full-time were initially subdued. They have created history but this is a team of winners and they have not finished yet. —BBC