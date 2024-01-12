Cecilia Dapaah case conducted in judge’s chamber

The proceedings in the al­leged criminal case against the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ms Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and her husband, Daniel Osei Kuffour, was conducted in the judge’s chamber on Thursday.

The Special Prosecutor, Mr Kissi Adjebeng, the accused, Ms Dapaah and Mr Kuffour and their counsel were present.

Mr Adjebeng is seeking con­firmation order for seizure and freeze of the bank accounts of Ms Dapaah.

The case has been adjourned to January 25.

In July 2023, the Chronicle Newspaper reported that two

domestic helps of the former minister had been dragged to court for allegedly stealing $1 million, 300,000 euros, several millions of cedis and personal effects of the former minister and her husband valued at thousands of Ghana cedis and dollars.

The two, 18-year-old Ms Botwe, and 30-year-old Sarah Agyei, al­legedly stole the money and person­al effects of the couple, between

July and October 2022.

Ms Botwe and Agyei have been charged with one count of con­spiracy to commit a crime and five counts of stealing US$1 million, €300,000, and millions of Ghana cedis.

Ms Dapaah resigned from her position after a public uproar.

The OSP commenced investi­gation in July 2023, in respect of suspected corruption and corrup­tion-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valu­able items involving Ms Dapaah. She was arrested by the OSP and granted bail.

When OSP officials searched the home of Ms Dapaah, they found $590,000 and GH¢2.730,000 in cash at her apartment.

The OSP seized these substan­tial cash sums as crucial evidence to support the ongoing investigation and also froze seven bank accounts, belonging to the former minister.

BY MALIK SULLEMANA