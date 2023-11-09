Casemiro ruled out until Christmas

Casemiro has added to Manchester United’s injury crisis after manager Erik ten Hag said the Brazilian midfielder will be sidelined until Christmas at the earliest with a hamstring injury.

United had been waiting to assess the full extent of the injury sustained by the 31-year-old during last Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Speaking in Denmark ahead of United’s Champions’ League Group A clash against FC Copenhagen, Ten Hag said that Casemiro will now join fellow long-term absentee Lisandro Martínez broken metatarsal in the treatment room.

“I expect some injured players back but Casemiro and Martinez, they are really strong injuries and I don’t expect them back before Christmas,” Ten Hag said. “It’s a several weeks for Casemiro.”

Left-backs, Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia, have both been sidelined since the early weeks of the season and remain unavail­able, while teenage midfielder, KobbieMainoo, misses the trip to Copenhagen due to injury.

However, Ten Hag said that both Harry Maguire and Marcus Rashford are fit to face the Dan­ish champions.

Maguire played the full 90 minutes of Saturday’s win at Ful­ham despite going down twice for treatment due to dizziness, while Rashford missed the game after failing a pre-match fitness test.

“We did all the concussion protocols during and after the game, so Maguire is ready to play,” the Dutch coach said. “There is not any indication of concussion.

“He Maguire was fine in the game, so no problems. He played a very good game. Rashford missed one game out, a small knock but he’s back, 100 per cent.” —ESPN