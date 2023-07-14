CAF announces increases in commercial revenues

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday posted com­mercial revenues of $125.2m, a 17 per cent year on year increase – at the CAF 45th Ordinary General Assembly in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire.

The significant increase of $21.6m in revenue growth over the previous financial year was largely driven by an increase in both CAF’s sponsorship and television rights, setting the Organisation firmly on a path to financial recovery.

The total competition expenses on prize money and tournaments for the year increased by 26 per cent to $78.9m, as CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, made good on the Organisation’s promise to invest more money in CAF Competitions and in making African football self-sustaining.

CAF had to take some diffi­cult decisions on the longstand­ing dispute with some partners by settling matters out of court. This, plus other accounting standards provisions recommended by CAF auditorswere fully provided for in the financials.

In the year under review, CAF recorded an improved total comprehensive loss position of $15.7m from prior year position.

The Inter Club competitions (TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup) CAF Super Cup, CAF Women’s Champions League, FUTSAL and Africa Schools Programme are expected to be delivered in the 2023/24 financial year with a projected budget of $110 million, dedicated to organisation and prize money of these premier competitions.

The increased financial re­sources for the delivery of CAF Competitions seeks to increase the global popularity and stature of CAF’s blue chip tournaments.

Development expenditure increased from $19.3 million to almost $24 million, on account of an increase in the subvention pay out to Member Associations and Zonal Unions for Football Development on the continent.

CAF’s investment in foot­ball development is expected to continue with a focus on women and youth competitions, capacity development of referees, invest­ment in Video Assistant Referees (VAR) at the zonal level, and strengthening governance and controls around funding to the Member Associations and Zones.

CAF has projected a further revenue increase in this finan­cial year – on the back of the upcoming TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

The flagship tournament is scheduled to kick off in January 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire and is ex­pected to provide a considerable boost to CAF’s coffers. –CAF