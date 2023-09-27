Ajax, Feyenoord match to be completed today

The abandoned match be­tween Eredivisie rivals, Ajax and Feyenoord, will resume behind closed doors today, the Dutch FA (KNVB) has confirmed.

Feyenoord led 3-0 after 56 minutes at the Johan Cruyff Arena when the game was stopped as home fans threw flares and fire­works onto the pitch.

The match will be completed at 14:00 local time with no supporters present.

Ajax’s match against FC Volen­dam, scheduled for Wednesday, has been postponed.

In a statement, Ajax said they disagree with the decision to finish the game today on fixture conges­tion grounds and are considering legal action.

The Amsterdam side say the earliest the match should be resumed is during the first week of November, adding that Volendam’s participation in the first round of the KNVB Cup at the end of Oc­tober further complicates matters.

“The competition and cup programme is now being adjust­ed by the KNVB for four clubs due to the completion of an abandoned match. Not only are the clubs, but also the supporters victims of this,” Ajax said.

Volendam also disagreed with the KNVB’s decision to postpone their game and said they will “investigate what the club’s rights are”.

In a statement of their own, the KNVB said the game had to be resumed as soon as possible in order to maintain the integrity of the league.

“The basic principle is that the competition must be as fair as possible and that a match should therefore preferably be decided on the field. The match must then be resumed as soon as possible,” it read.

The match between the two fiercest rivals in the Netherlands is known as De Klassieker, and had already been paused twice before it was eventually postponed when flares and fireworks landed on the pitch.

A sign on the big screen at the ground had reminded Ajax fans that the “lighting of fireworks is prohibited” but the message was ignored by a section of support­ers. –BBC