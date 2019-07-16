NRCCD to open Model Inclusive School in September

The National Resource Centre for Children with Disabilities (NRCCD), an NGO committed to the inclusion of children with disabilities, will in September this year, open a model inclusive school to welcome all children to school.



The school, located at Agbogba in Accra was adopted by the African Rights Initiative International (ARII) and refurbished, with the support of Ecobank Foundation, has an assessment unit, counselling and placement unit, academic resource centre, sick bay, conference room for teachers and other facilities to cater for children with all kinds of disabilities.



As part of preparation to have a smooth opening and operations of the school in September, Ms Cynthia Tysick, Associate Professor at the Department of Education at the University of Buffalo is in Ghana to train various stakeholders on disability issues as well as on inclusive education

Ms Tysick has had training with the Education Directorate at the Ga East Municipal Assembly and had also trained personnel in non-governmental organisations engaged in advocacy on disability issues.

Mr Prince Oduro, Founder and Executive Director of ARII in an interview with the Ghana News Agency said the Agbogba Anglican School was a government school and, thus, affordable to all.

He said the ARII and NRCCD had engaged with various stakeholders to ensure that the school became a real inclusive model for other schools to follow.

Mr Paul Anoma-Kodee, Executive Director of the NRCCD, who is leading the Model Inclusive School project said opening the school in September was the first concrete step towards ensuring that “we move from talking about inclusive education to actually implementing inclusive education”.-GNA.