GJA marks 70th anniversary today

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) will today mark the 70th anniversary of the association at a ceremony in Accra.

A statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by Roland Affail Monney, President of GJA, said the celebration would be under the theme, ‘Democracy, freedoms and independence of the media – 70 years of GJA’s contribution.’

It said the commemoration of the day would come off at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel at 9:30am prompt.

The statement noted that the celebration would be chaired by Dr Goodie T. Anim, the first Ghanaian General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) while Professor Henry Kwasi Prempeh, Executive Director of CDD-Ghana, is the Guest Speaker.

Founded in 1949, the GJA is the umbrella organisation representing Ghanaian journalists.

It is registered as a professional association and listed as one of several bodies on the board of the National Media Commission.

In its activities GJA tends to achieve higher professional standards, to promote and defend press freedom and to create solidarity among Ghanaian journalists and with other journalists both in Ghana and abroad.

A code of ethics to ready guide and applicable to members of the association in the state-owned media, private media and local freelance journalists, was adopted by the National Council of the Ghana Journalists Association at Sunyani on July 27, 1994.

The code provides a frame of reference to the national executive and the Disciplinary Committee and members of the association when it becomes necessary to initiate disciplinary action against any member who flouts any article of the code.

It is also meant to ensure that members adhere to the highest ethical standards, professional competence and good behaviour in carrying out their duties.

