Arsenal gear up for United

Arsenal are gearing up for today’s crucial Premier League clash against Manchester United but the future of Mesut Ozil still remains far from clear.

The midfield star reportedly could be shipped out on loan in January as boss Unai Emery struggles to accommodate him in the London side’s current system.

World Cup winner Ozil is the club’s highest earner but has struggled for game time this season, and the Gunners would prefer to loan the 30-year-old out rather than allow him to make the odd appearance.

Ozil’s personal life was rocked by a security scare in the summer, and he has since made just one top flight start in this campaign so far.

The former Germany international was also left out of Arsenal’s Europa League to Eintracht Frankfurt altogether, with Emery insisting that he needed a ‘rest’.

However, the club may struggle to move Ozil on because he still has two years left to run on his contract.

The player himself would also rather remain in the capital and battle for a first-team spot, while potential suitors are sceptical over the prospect of a move because of Ozil’s age.

And with a trip to Old Trafford now on the horizon, Arsenal will turn their attentions to reviving their stuttering push for Europe.

The mood in training at London Colney appeared to be high as Emery put his ranks through their paces before the journey to Manchester.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was snapped joking around with Lucas Torreira, just days after the Gabonese front man had been unveiled as part of Arsenal’s newly founded captaincy group. –Mailonline