Zoomlion donates Gh₵50, 000 to Mosque Complex project

The Management and Staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, led by the Executive Chairman, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong has donated GH₵50,000.00 to the National Chief Imam of Ghana as support for the Ghana National Mosque Complex Project.

The donation was the climax of the Annual Thanksgiving Service of the Jospong Group of Companies of which Zoomlion Ghana Limited leads the Environment and Sanitation Cluster of subsidiaries

The motive was to give thanks to the Almighty Allah for his grace and mercies throughout a successful year of 2021.

The Chief Executive Chairman of Jospong Group of companies, Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong said it was imperative to thank God for sustaining the peaceful atmosphere in the country where his outfit undertook most of its businesses.

He alluded to the fact that, the Lord had been so good and wonderful to the people of Ghana and therefore deserved to be praised and worshipped.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Muslim Community in Ghana, the Chief Imam, Dr Osmanau Nuhu Sharabutu, expressed his profound gratitude to the management and staff of Zoomlion.

He used the opportunity to pray for the Executive Chairman, Management and staff of Zoomlion Ghana and the entire Jospong Group of Companies and asked for God’s blessings in their work.