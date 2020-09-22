Zoomlion disinfects 1,100 public places in C/R

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has started disinfecting a total of 1,100 public places in all the 22 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Central Region.

Each MMDA selected a total of 50 places that should be disinfected during the community disinfection exercise.

Areas that are being disinfected included durbar grounds, churches, mosques, community centres, and exhibition centres as well as other places that hold large gatherings.

In the Cape Coast metropolis, workers of the waste management company disinfected areas such as the Emintsimadze palace, the Central mosque, and Abura mosque while at Elmina, they disinfected the chief’s palace, churches and mosques.

The Central Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Mr Ernest Osei, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times after the event at Elmina, explained that the initiative was part of measures put in place to reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the various communities in the region.

He said the initiative was meant to support the government’s efforts in halting the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

He indicated that the various communities deserved to be assisted with the required measures to stop the spread of the virus in such areas.

Mr Osei further said the regional office of the company had already undertaken the disinfection exercise in a number of institutions and would soon commence the disinfection of other institutions.

He appealed to all Ghanaians to support the government’s efforts aimed at curtailing the spread of the pandemic.

He appealed to managers of the various facilities to ensure adherence to the protocols put in place to combat the virus, particularly washing of hand with soap under running water for at least 20 seconds, use of sanitiser and social distancing.

FROM DAVID O. YARBOI-TETTEH, CAPE COAST