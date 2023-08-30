Zetahir Mission, Gadamgme Europe donate to Ningo SHS, JHS

The Zetahir Mission and the Gadamgme Europe group in the Greater Accra Region have donated more than 100 school desks to the Ningo Senior High (SHS) and Junior High schools.

The two groups in addition presented 514 sanitary pads to the Ningo JHS to enable the females to take care of their menstrual hygiene.

The son of Prophetess Comfort Narh, Mr Alexander Akwetey, said the church was concerned about the plight of the students, hence the gesture to improve upon teaching and learning in the school.

He explained that the mission, as a religious body, was established to impact the society and commu­nity by extending helping hands to needy individuals and organisations.

“It is our commitment and hope that the school desks would encour­age the students to study hard to climb the educational ladder for a brighter future,” he added.

According to Mr Akwetey, the Mission intended to collaborate with the Ningo Gadamgme Europe group to sink boreholes for the schools to help solve the water situation and other needs that had been identified.

On her part, the headmistress of the school, Ms Rachel B. Cofie, expressed appreciation to the tra­ditional council and urged the old students to come back and support their alma mater.

“There are a lot of things to be done so we urge individuals and corporate entities to come to our aid,” she stated.

The New Ningo Mantse, Nene Teye Djangmah, commended the group for gesture and appealed to other philanthropists and spirited individuals to support the area fulfill its social obligations to the people.

“This is to express our gratitude to Zetahir Mission for the support and we urged other companies and the government to come to their aid,” he added.

Ms Ernestina Akorley who pre­sented the pads on behalf of the group, indicated that they would continue to support the school.

