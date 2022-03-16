Zelensky says negotiations in peace talks ‘sound more realistic’

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has indicated progress in the peace talks, following Tuesday’s round of negotiations.

In a video address late last night, Zelensky revealed “the positions in the negotiations already sound more realistic.”

But he added that “time is still needed for the decisions to be in the interests of Ukraine”.

Talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators are set to continue later.

President Zelensky will also address US Congress today. -BBC