Zeepay, Visa partner to bring digital payments to more consumers

Zeepay, a fast-growing African financial technology (fintech), has announced a partnership with Visa, an international payment system operators, that will allow Africans in the diaspora to send money directly onto Visa debit and prepaid cards in Ghana.

Through the partnership, Zeepay will integrate Visa’s real-time push-payment solution Visa Direct, with Instntmny, its money transfer platform, to provide users of the Zeepay app a fast, convenient and secure way to receive money and remittances directly into their eligible card credentials.

The initial deployment phase will commence across Zeepay’s European and North American corridors and then expand to all major corridors globally.

With this partnership, Ghanaians will enjoy efficiency, global scale and better digital experiences and instant access to funds from friends and family abroad.

Dede Quarshie, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeepay, said “the service will immediately be available to over two million Visa card holders in Ghana. We believe this service will further deepen our financial inclusion drive across Ghana and Africa at large.

“The strategy is to present the consumer with various options for receiving remittances from abroad, including Visa debit and prepaid cards, mobile money wallets, ATMs and bank accounts. Our omni-channel approach makes Zeepay the preferred partner for remittance payout.

“Championing the fintech community and our partners to drive the next generation of digital payments is core to our growth strategy at Visa,” Adoma Peprah, Country Manager, Visa Ghana said.

“We are excited about our strategic collaboration with Zeepay, which will open new doors for meeting the needs of today’s consumer and continue to contribute to the betterment of the global payments ecosystem,” she stressed.

BY TIMES REPORTER