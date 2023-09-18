Zakat, Sadaqat Fund donates to Morocco earthquake victims

Officials of the Zakat and Sadaqat Trust Fund of Ghana on Friday com­miserated with the Kingdom of Morroco and presented a cheque for $5,000 dollars to support the victims of the earthquake that ripped through the country on September 8.

Alhaji Inusah Mohammed Baba, Principal Clerk to Parliament and Vice Chairman of the fund, on behalf of Naa Alhassan Andani, Chair of the fund presented the dummy cheque to the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Ouaadil at the Embassy in Accra.

Expressing deep sorrow over

the earthquake that has killed and injured thousands of Moroccans, Alhaji Baba said “we are guided by the Qur’an and teachings of the Holy Prophet of Islam, that in times of distress even if it is a cup of water you offer to your dis­tressed neighbour, it is valuable in the sight of God.

It’s in the spirit of this guidance that we present to you our widow’s mite not because we have much to offer or because Morocco cannot help itself, but to demonstrate the feelings of brotherhood that we share with you as Africans and as Muslims.”

Alhaji Baba prayed for King Mohammed VI of Morocco and the people as well as quick recovery of the country from the distress situation.

A member of the board of the fund and an Aide to the Nation­al Chief Imam, Dr Mohammed Marzuq Azindoo, underscored the healthy relations between Gha­naian Muslims and the Moroccan Muslim community, and declared unwavering support to the King of Morocco and the people as they dealt with a difficult situation.

Mrs Ouaadil expressed apprecia­tion to the fund for coming to the aid of the government and people of Morocco.

She said the earthquake had demonstrated the resilience, unity and the spirit of caring for one another by the people of Morroco as they came together to support the victims of the earthquake.

The Ambassador said the gov­ernment had begun reconstruction efforts, and set up fund to support the victims of the earthquake to rebuild their lives.

Also present at the presentation were, Dr Ibrahim Zakaria of Parlia­mentary Service and Acting Chief Executive Officer of the fund, Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Nyagsi, Director of Research, Parliament of Ghana; Alhaji Abdul-Samad Abdulai of National Muslim Con­ference and Ibrahim Issaka of the fund.

The fund is an initiative estab­lished by Parliamentary Muslim Caucus 13 years ago for the mem­bers of the Muslims community to honour their religious obligation of contributing to the fund to support the needy and poor in society.

The fund made similar contribu­tion to the government of Turkey after the earthquake devastated the country early this year.

BY ALHAJI SALIFU ABDUL-RAHAMAN