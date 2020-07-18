Zaba Yusif vows to excel in Karate-do

Ghana’s Karate-ka Humu Zeba Yussif, a gold medalist in the recent Ghana Karate-Do Online Kata Competition, has expressed her determination to win laurels for Ghana in international competitions.

Yussif who placed first in the online kata contest, and grabbed the topmost prize, noted that she feels motivated after the win and hopes to sustain the feat in subsequent competitions.



The diminutive athlete told the GNA Sports that, she was very happy to take back the gold medal and would never look back.



The blue belt karate athlete said the sport was very good and brings out the best in her in terms of discipline and commitment to duty.



“Karate can make one very tough in mind and also very fit, as well as very strong and fearless.



“The sport can also take you to different countries and places for competitions. I thank the executives of the Ghana Karate-Do Federation and the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) for their efforts in developing and promoting sports in the country,” she told the GNA Sports.