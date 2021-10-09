Yusuf Yolasan Inspires People to Transform Their Dreams to Reality

Life is about dreaming the impossible, formulating a plan and pushing yourself to make your dreams a reality despite what obstacles you may encounter. Having grit and perseverance is key to making those dreams a reality. A dynamic and enthusiastic real estate professional, Yusuf Yolasan explained to us how he is living his dreams.

Yusuf Yolasan had a dream of building a successful career in which he could help bring joy and happiness to others. He found this in real estate. According to Yusuf, his dream was to help other people get what they dreamed of and wanted. There was no better way of doing this than helping couples buy their first house, families buy a vacation home, or a bachelor get his ultimate bachelor pad.

Yusuf’s journey began with attaining a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering. However, he realized he wanted more interpersonal interactions and quickly redirected his efforts by obtaining a job in marketing that helped him develop his creativity, communication skills, and his keen eye for details. He further gained more experience, skills, and creativity working as a business development and expansion manager at a top fashion company. After five years working as a manager, Yusuf decided to take a leap of faith and moved to Miami, Florida to further his career and pursue residential real estate in the U.S. Here his career has quickly taken off. He likes to say, “I am not just selling you a home. I am creating a lifestyle.”

Yusuf Yolasan is a real estate professional who not only works hard for his clients, but loves to lead a healthy lifestyle, one of his life mottos. He also enjoys spending quality time with his family and friends.

He brings up the example of Walt Disney whose first animation company was forced to close and who faced repetitive criticism and failure before finally taking off to become one of the strongest and most recognized global brands. “The Happiest Place on Earth,” underwent countless rejections before finally becoming part of every child’s dream.

If you have a life dream, the story of Yusuf Yolasan, should be your inspiration in making your dream a reality.