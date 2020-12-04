Youth urged to demand accountability on education

The youth have been charged to demand accountability of the educational system in the country, Mr Akyaaba Addai-Sebo, founder of Black History Month in the United Kingdom has said.

According to him, education was fundamental and important; therefore, there was the need to ensure quality education in the country.

“The quality of education that is provided is very important. So if you see that the education that you are having is producing mediocre students who can’t get jobs after they graduate, then there is something wrong,” he said.

Mr Addai-Sebo said this at the maiden edition of the LEAD for Ghana Summit held in Accra on Friday.

He urged the leaders to ensure equal and quality education to benefit every individual Ghanaian to help build the future of the nation.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of LEAD for Ghana, Mr Daniel Dotse for his part said Ghana needed to be very intentional about developing the leadership capacity of the next generation of leaders in the country.

He said, it was for this reason that, LEAD for Ghanawas seeking to mentor young and brilliant graduates for its two-year teaching and community development jobs.

The recruits, otherwise called Fellows, he said would be deployed after successful mentorship to teach in basic schools in communities across the country in any of Science, Mathematics, Information Technology or English.

“With excellent education Ghanaian school children should be able to strive for academic excellence, and be critical thinkers able to explore the world around them.

“They will ask questions, challenge norms, and seek to understand and digest information. They will have control over their financial lives, determine their career choices, and develop a plan to execute their aspirations. They will approach life with a strong sense of possibility, passion and zeal, with a willingness to address challenges and develop solution-based thinking,” he stated.

BY VIVIAN ARTHUR AND PHILOMINA OPPONG