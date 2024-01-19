Yendi MP offers GH¢210,000 to 123 needy students

A total of 123 needy but brilliant students studying various courses in the uni­versities and other tertiary institu­tions yesterday received a total of GH¢210,000 as scholarship fund from the Member of Parliament (MP) for Yendi to enable them pursue their academic aspirations.

The money was proceeds from the Farouk Aliu Mahama Edu­cational Care Fund (FUMEC-FUND), an initiative of the MP which was launched in 2021 with the objective to support brilliant but needy students in the Yendi constituency and its surrounding communities in the Upper East Region.

Some of the beneficiaries re­ceived GH¢10, 000.00 while others received GH¢5,000.00 to pay their academic fees.

More than 5,000 students from both the tertiary and pre-tertiary institutions had so far benefitted from the MP’s scholarship scheme since its inception in the Yendi constituency.

This was the second time the MP had given support to the stu­dents in the constituency.

Speaking at a short ceremony to disburse the fund yesterday, the MP said it was a pledge he made to the people of Yendi during the 2020 general elections which he was fulfilling, adding, “It has always been my vision to empower the youth of the constit­uency through education and this scholarship scheme is a tangible manifestation of the vision.”

Alhaji Mahama stated that edu­cation was the most powerful tool they possessed to uplift individuals and communities, and that it was only through education that they could break the cycle of poverty and pave the way for a brighter future.

The MP added that financial constraints had been a major obstacle for many brighter young minds, and these forced them to abandon their educational aspira­tions and settle for a life that was far below their potential.

“As an elected representative of the people, it is my duty to bridge this gap and provide opportunities for growth and development,” he stated.

According to him, the MP’s Scholarship Scheme was not just about financial aid, but it was about recognising and celebrating talented resilient students for their desire to succeed in their academic endeavours.

“Investing in these young individuals, we are investing in the future of our constituency and our nation,” he added.

Alhaji Mahama stated that they were creating a generation of educated people and to empower individuals who would go on to make significant contributions in various fields, be it medicine, en­gineering, law, or any other sphere of academic pursuits.

He expressed his appreciation to all the stakeholders who have supported the scholarship scheme right from its inception, especially the education department, the selection committee, and the com­munity leaders who have provided invaluable guidance and support to the scheme.

The Yendi Municipal Deputy Director of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Alhaji Ibrahim Mohammed Habib, thanked the MP for the support he has been giving to the education sector in the municipality.

He said the MP over the last years had been providing the sec­tor with infrastructure and educa­tional materials.

Master Abass Adam, one of the beneficiaries, thanked the MP for the fund and said they would not disappoint their parents and the MP.

He prayed for God’s guidance for the MP to continue with the scheme to support the needy stu­dents in the constituency.

FROM YAHAYA NUHU NADAA, YENDI