Sports

Yeboah open to offers

October 14, 2020
0 Less than a minute

Former Asante Kotoko defender Patrick Yeboah says he is ready to join any club interested in signing him ahead of the new season.

The left-back has terminated his contract with the Porcupine Warriors and has failed to reveal the reasons behind the move to part ways with the club.

Yeboah joined Kotoko from Ghana Premier League side Karela United in 2019, signing a three-year deal.

The Black Stars B defender is currently a free agent and ready to listen to offers from other clubs.

“I am currently available to any club who is ready for my service,” he told Hot FM.

Show More

Related Articles

Photo of Hearts’ Nigerian striker dares GPL defenders

Hearts’ Nigerian striker dares GPL defenders

October 14, 2020
Photo of Gold Fields unveils $300,000 package for Medeama

Gold Fields unveils $300,000 package for Medeama

October 14, 2020
Photo of Black Stars make amends …hammer Qatar 5-1 in second friendly

Black Stars make amends …hammer Qatar 5-1 in second friendly

October 13, 2020
Photo of NSA Director General eulogises SWAG

NSA Director General eulogises SWAG

October 13, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close