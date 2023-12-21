Yakubu Lea, Ampah shine in Interplast Tennis Invitational

Abubakar Yakubu Lea and Tracy Ampah emerged victorious in the Interplast Invitational tournament that ended over the weekend at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club (ALTC).

The thrilling men’s final saw Lea, the winner, face Johnson Acquah 2-1 in a hotly contested final that kept fans applaud all afternoon.

He triumphed 6-2, 5-7 and 6-2 to finally settle scores with Ac­quah who showed determination and character to win any of the three year-ending championships.

Lea started well and dominat­ed the first set, creating all sorts of trouble for Acquah who clear­ly did not have answers to Lea’s beautiful rallies cross-shots.

Eventually, Lea won 2-2 in that set but met a stiffer opposition on Acquah who changed a few things about his game and man­aged to win the set 5-7.

Sadly, he failed to maintain that momentum and allowed Lea to bounce back to win 6-2 to become the champion of the male event.

Ampah did not also have it so smooth in the ladies finale as she had to recover from a shock 1-6 loss in the second set after starting on a promising note that handed her a first 6-3 win.

She managed to bounce back strongly, having shared the first two sets, to defeat Sisu Tomegah 6-1 to mount the podium as the female champion.

BY ANDREW NORTEY