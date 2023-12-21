Xmas messages: Let’s put Ghana first!!… clergy tasks citizenry as New Year approaches

Religious leaders have asked Gha­naians to promote peaceful co-exis­tence in the country during and after the yuletide.

“Let us put Ghana first in all our endeavours so as to preserve the peace and unity of our mother­land,” they said.

The clergy gave the advice in separate interviews with the Ghanaian Times in Accra as part of their Christmas messages.

Most Reverend. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi

President of the Ghana Catholic Bishops Con­ference, Most Reverend Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, said as a secular nation that recognised the right of all citizens to practise any religion and to freely belong to any polit­ical party of their choice, we urge all Ghanaians to respect our Con­stitution and avoid any attempt to engage in a “politics of religion”. He said Christmas is a period to live in peace with all for us Chris­tians, Christ is the Prince of Peace spoken of by the Prophet Isaiah (Isaiah (9:6). At Christ’s birth, the angels spoke of peace: “Glory to God in the highest, and peace, on earth, to those whom God loves.” (Lk. 2:14). Most Rev. Gyamfi who is also the Bishop of Sunyani Archdi­ocese said “Let us therefore as Ghanaians build a family that tran­scends political divisions as well as religious and ethnic boundaries,” he said. “Our various cultural differences should serve as means of enrich­ing us and not dividing us on any front, whether religious, political or ethnic,” he added.

At this Christmas, let us also rededicate our country Ghana to Christ the Prince of Peace that we may continue to live in His peace, the kind of peace that the world cannot give, an inner peace that gives us a sense of security wher­ever we find ourselves.

Apostle Eric Nyamekye

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Eric Nyam­kye, said the joyous occasion of Christmas was a great opportunity for Christians to critically examine and assess whether their salvation had yielded the full benefits God intended for us as individuals, the church and the nation as a whole.

“Such introspection will help bring about the re­pentance and realignment needful for us to fulfil our divinely mandated roles of being the light of the world and salt of the earth (Mt. 5:13-16),” he added.

Apos­tle Nyame­kye stated that light could not be called light if it failed to drive away darkness. Likewise, ‘salt’ could not be considered ‘salt’ if it could not heal corruption and preserve the dignity of society.

“As Christians, we need to trans­late our religiosity into practical expressions of morality in all our endeavours,” he added.

Apostle Nyamekye who is also the President of the Ghana Pen­tecostal Council who is also the President of Ghana Pentecostal Council Church stated that Christ­mas was about peace because Christ reconciled humanity back to God, abol­ishing the enmity between God and man.

As the country goes for polls to elect a President and Members of Parliament next year, the Chair­man encouraged the public to be agents of peace and also, pray for a peaceful process before, during and after the elections as we ask God to grant us a leader after His own heart.

Dr Stephen Wengam

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Reverend Dr Stephen Wengam stressed the need to thank God for all His goodness. “In the midst of the holiday hustle, let’s take a moment to appreciate the simple pleasures that surround us – the laughter of family, the joy of friendship, and the beauty of traditions that weave the tapestry of our lives,” he said. He urged Christians to celebrate the Christmas in moderation. “Let us not lose our focus because Christmas is not about getting drunk and wasting resources. Rev. Wengam advised Christians to forgive one another and live in peace, stressing that “It is about giving and forgiving (for Jesus was given to us so we could be forgiven); a time of sharing (for the wise men shared); a time to receive a prophecy (for several prophecies were fulfilled); a time of taking stock (for there was a population census); a time of safety (for the baby Jesus and the family received protection from God).”

Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe

Presiding Bishop – African Methodist Episcopal Zion (A.M.E) Church, Rt Rev. Dr Hilliard K. Dela Dogbe on his part said Christmas was not only the com­memoration of the birth of Christ as a baby in the manger, but also more importantly Christmas was a solemn reminder of his anticipated return as a judge of the world. “A time for accountability. This Christmas, each of us must remember that irrespective of the office we hold and the place we occupy within our social setup, we are all stewards entrusted with the breath of life, skills and capabili­ties, and resources of all kinds,” he added. This Christmas, each of us must remember that irrespective of the office we hold and the place we occupy within our social setup, we are all stewards entrusted with the breath of life, skills and capabil­ities, and resources of all kinds. At a point in time, each shall be called to give account of how well he/she has utilised the resources placed at our disposal.

“As we prepare to cross over to the new year 2024 it is my prayer that each of us would pay heed to this call to actively demonstrate the God-kind of love in all our deal­ings, to stay positive and hopeful while working assiduously to actu­alise our hopes, and to be ethically upright and uphold accountability in every sphere of life,” Rt Rev. Dr Dogbe concluded.

Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana, Most Rev. Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo said Christians should live and work in peace during and after the season. “Christmas celebration is a sea­son to work for peace and justice for the world. Christ the Prince of Peace comes to make his home among and within us,” he added. He urged political leaders and their followers to be circumspect in their utterances, they should address issues instead of resorting to insult, intemperate language and inflaming passions for conflict.

Most Rev. Boafo, also admon­ished the media to remain resolute in their reportage and not publish stories that would jeopardise the peace of the country since they were a critical pillar of Ghana’s democracy.

He reminded them to let the celebration of Christ’s birth set the country on the path of positive defiance of hopelessness, fear, conflicts, poverty, and despair.

“We may belong to different political parties but that does not make us enemies, we are first Gha­naians with common destiny.

BY ANITA NYARKO-YIRENKYI AND VIVIAN ARTHUR