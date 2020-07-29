XI Wonders boss Commey predicts second postponement of CAS verdict

The postponement of the verdict on the case between the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Wilfred Osei Palmer by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) came as no surprise to the camp of Kurt Okraku, says Chief Executive Officer of Premier League side Eleven Wonders, Albert Commey.

The verdict for the legal battle which started in October last year was expected to be announced last Friday but CAS postponed it to August 4 at the last minute.

CAS said the extension is pursuant to Article R59 of the Code of Sports-related Arbitration.

According to Mr. Commey, they were not surprised by the decision, having followed how the international adjudicating body did things.

“When we heard the news we were not surprised because the bench is looking at the weight of the verdict to see if nobody would file an appeal the moment the verdict comes out.”

“It is normal if you know how CAS does its work. Our Campaign Manager, Mr Jones Alhassan-Abu, has experience in CAS because he has filed cases there and has won. He will tell you that CAS might even postpone it on August 4, 2020, and it is not cast in stone,” he revealed.

“Kurt and the other aspirants had no hand in the decision to disqualify Osei Kwaku Palmer. We are patiently waiting for the ruling and we are waiting for the way forward. We have experienced persons among us who advise us and it is even likely the date might be postponed again,” he said.

Palmer dragged the GFA to CAS following his ‘unfair’ disqualification from contesting the 2019 GFA Presidential elections.

The Tema Youth owner was disqualified by the now-defunct Normalisation Committee / Elections Committee from contesting the elections.

He was disqualified on two grounds: One was his failure to pay a 10 per cent mandatory fee to the GFA following the transfer of his player Joseph Paintsil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

If Palmer wins the case, as part of the reliefs he’s seeking, the results of the last FA presidential elections will be declared null and void for fresh elections to be held.

Also, if CAS throws out Palmer’s case, Kurt Okraku will continue to serve his four-year term as GFA President. –Ghanasoccernet