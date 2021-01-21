WPL: Police, Thunder Ladies draw

Thunder Ladies’ goalkeeper, Rose Teye Baah was the toast of fans at the McDan La Town Park yesterday when she saved a last minute penalty as her side drew 1-1 with Police Ladies in their Ghana Women’s Premier League match.

Baah who had a fairly quiet afternoon drew the loudest cheers from the crowd after referee Hommey Mansa had awarded a controversial penalty to the Police women late in the game.

With the fans shouting ‘over, over’ Baah guessed right to save Elshaddai Acheampong’s kick to leaving her colleagues in a jubilant mood.

The rescheduled fixture saw Diana Weige open the scoring on the 44th minute mark with Juanita Aguadze equalising in the 73rd minute.

It was Police Ladies who kicked off, probing for the opener with striker Deborah Opoku going close to scoring on the sixth minute but her effort failed to beat goalkeeper Baah in post for the visitors.

Thunder Ladies responded and piled pressure on the Police defence with Leticia Adjei and Elizabeth Oppong testing goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa with long drives.

The best chance of the half fell to Jane Ayieyam who with only the goalkeeper at her mercy shot with her weaker left foot into Baah’s hands.

At the closing stages of the half, midfielder Diana Weige hit a long range drive which beat Asantewaa off guard for the opener.

From recess, Police Coach Oswald Sam brought on midfielder Louisa Aniwaa and striker Acheampong to put pressure on the backline of the Tema based club.

After a series of forays into the goal area of Thunder Ladies, Animah’s cross from the left found the head of Juanita Aguadze who nodded home the equaliser on 73 minutes.

Thunder Ladies Elizabeth Oppong was adjudged the NASCO woman of the match.

