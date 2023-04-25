WPL: Ashtown Ladies deny Pearlpia Ladies win

Kumasi-based Ashtown Ladies put up a superlative performance in the Northern Zone of the Malta Guinness Women’s Premier League on match-day 17 to record a comfortable 3-0 victory over title favourites Pearlpia Ladies at the Bantama AstroTurf Park on Saturday.

Goals from Josephine Addowaa, Kezia Asantewaa and Emmanuella Yirenkyiwaa were enough to maintain their spot for next season and also avenged their 3-1 defeat in the first round.

It was the hosts who started off on a bright note and quickly found the back of the net in the fourth minute when Josephine Addowaa pounced on a rebound to score from close range.

It was the only goal in the first half, but Ashtown Ladies after recess increased their tally with two unanswered goals.

Kezia Asantewaa was left unmarked inside the penalty box when she tapped home a deflected strike from Addowaa in the 69th minute to make it 2-0.

With a minute left to honour in the additional three minutes of regulation time, Emmanuel Yirenkyiwaa scored from the spot in the 93rd minute after a Pearlpia Ladies’ defender handled the ball inside the area.

In other results, Tamale Super Ladies drew 1-1 with already-relegated Candy Soccer Academy.

In the Southern Zone, reigning champions Hasaacas Ladies were held to a frustrating 1-1 stalemate by Lady Strikers at the Robert Mensah Stadium on Saturday.

The Hasmal ladies opened the score in the ninth minute through Mary OpokuNdali, but the hosts fought back to draw level in the 47th minute from Deborah Annoh’s strike.

The draw means Hasaacas Ladies must secure a must-win in their last game to wrap up the zonal title as rivals Faith Ladies also cruised pass relegated Ridge City Ladies with a 3-1 triumph on Saturday at the Carl-Reindorf Park in Dansoman.

Despite the draw, Hasaacas Ladies still maintained their spot with 36 points, two behind second-placed Faith Ladies with 34 – meaning the latter must replicate same performance in their last game to win the zone, and hope a defeat or draw for their opponents.

BY LINUS SIAW NARTEY