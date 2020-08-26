Sports

WOSPAG pres calls for adoption of ampe for AAG 2023

August 26, 2020
0 1 minute read

The President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG), Mrs Joyce Mahama has called for the adoption and acceptance of ampe, a traditional energy-driven game usually played by school children at the upcoming All African Games (AAG).

According to her, although the game is played in most African countries, it has different names and was important to have a common name for it to help in its promotion.

In an interview with the  Ghanaian Times Sports  after  an online meeting  with  stakeholders in  the  sport  across the  continent, the President of WOSPAG, Mrs Joyce Mahama  said “Ghana is fighting to have the name of the sport  as ampe because  it would first be played  in Ghana  as at the  2023 AAG to be hosted by Ghana.”

She was of the view thatthe name when accepted, would again put Ghana in the limelight as it would be used in subsequent games.

Mrs Mahama also indicated that, stakeholders were working to streamline the rules and regulations for the sport.

She said though there were some similarities in the rules and regulations, there was the need to have one working document to effectively regulate it.

She said in order to have a comprehensive document, the rules and regulations of the sport was being translated from English to French and vice versa to help both  Anglophone and Francophone athletes have a better  understanding.

“It is our hope that the country’s  borders will  be opened by October to enable  stakeholders to meet  and adopt  common  rules  and  regulations  for the  sport.”

“The sport in other countries is played by both  men and women  while  music  is played along  but here in Ghana, it is  the preserve of  women  and no music is played along:  so we need to properly regulate  it,” she added.

Mrs Mahama called on stakeholders to come on board to help promote the sport before the 2023 games.

BY JEMIMA ESINAM KUATSINU

Show More

Related Articles

National team coaches to work under contracts

August 26, 2020
Photo of Muntari eyes stint with Kotoko, Hearts

Muntari eyes stint with Kotoko, Hearts

August 26, 2020

FA sets aside Gh¢2m to test players for COVID-19

August 26, 2020
Photo of Why is football still in jail?

Why is football still in jail?

August 25, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Close
Close