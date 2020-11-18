World Vision builds mechanised water facility for Abrewankor

World Vision Ghana, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has provided a mechanised water facility to the people of Abrewankor, in Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

Constructed at the cost of GH¢17,100.00, the water system is expected to benefit estimated 2700 people in the community.

At a durbar of chiefs and people of Abrewankor to inaugurate the facility, the Nkwanta Cluster Manager of the NGO, Mrs Salomey Safoaah Yeboah, said the project was in fulfillment of the organisation’s ambition to improve water, hygiene and sanitation situations in communities.

“This facility will offer the community sustainable safe water for domestic use and will bring to an end the long years of dependence on other unsafe sources of water,” she indicated.

Mrs Yeboah urged the people to protect their children, especially the girls, and avoid forcing them into early marriage.

She said “a progressive community is that which protects children and support them to build their human capital to become useful citizens”.

Mrs Yeboah advised women to support their children to attain their future ambitions.

She asked the people to put in place Community Water and Sanitation Management team to adopt best practices to ensure the facility was regularly maintained to prolong its useful life span.

The chief of Abrewankor, Nana Kwasi Takyi Atakora II, expressed appreciation to the NGO for the gesture, stressing that it came at the time the community was overwhelmed with water problem.

He pledged to ensure that the facility was managed properly and maintained regularly.

On early marriage, Nana Atakora said “no child will be forced into early marriage under my watch as the chief of the community”.

The women and children of Abrewankor were full of joy and prayed for global financial support for the NGO to enable it assist more vulnerable communities with water and sanitation facilities.

