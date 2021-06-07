World mourns Prophet T.B Joshua

The founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, popularly known as TB Joshua has died.

The famous Nigerian preacher and televangelist was said to have passed on, on Saturday morning at the age of 57.

The Church, in a statement issued on its website, confirmed the news of his passing in a statement but did not state the cause of his death.

“God has taken His servant Prophet TB Joshua home – as it should be by divine will. His last moments on earth were spent in the service of God. This is what he was born for, lived for and died for,” it stated.

It however expressed gratitude to all well-wishers and sympathisers for their love, prayers and concern in the aftermath of the news and requested privacy for his family.

Detailing events prior to his death, the Church noted that “On Saturday, June 5, 2021, Prophet TB Joshua spoke during the Emmanuel TV Partners Meeting: “Time for everything – time to come here for prayer and time to return home after the service.”

“The Prophet says the greatest way to use life is to spend it on something that will outlive it,” the statement added.

The Church further extolled virtues of the late TB Joshua saying that “he is leaving a legacy of service and sacrifice to God’s Kingdom that is living for generations yet unborn. The prophet’s last words were “Watch and pray.”

Moments after the news broke, some followers of the Nigerian preacher took to social media to express their shock at the news as well as extended their message of condolences.

Others also shared their experiences with the preacher who was loved and at the same time widely regarded as controversial.

Meanwhile, The Cable, a Nigerian online news portal, has reported that the late preacher suffered a stroke two months ago.

It said TB Joshua was flown to Turkey to undergo treatment after he suffered a stroke two months ago.

It noted that the famous prophet was airlifted with an air ambulance from Nigeria to Turkey to receive treatment as his condition was dire and recently returned to Nigeria after treatment.

TB Joshua’s Ministry is globally recognised through his television platform, Emmanuel TV, run by the church as one of Nigeria’s biggest Christian broadcast stations available worldwide on digital and terrestrial switches.

It publishes regular occurrences of divine miracles and numerous videos claiming to document the healing of incurable disabilities and illnesses such as HIV/AIDS, blindness and open wounds.

