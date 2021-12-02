Workshop on nuclear power for journalists begins

A three-day workshop on nuclear power for selected journalists began on Tuesday in Accra, on the theme: ‘Ghana’s steps into nuclear future’.

The event organised by the Nuclear Power Ghana (NPG) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), was aimed at promoting and sustaining media involvement in efforts to include nuclear power as an alternative source of power.

Mr Jonathan Amoako-Baah, Former Chief Executive Officer, Grid Company (Gridco), said that electric power generated by a nuclear reactor (nuclear power) was the preferred alternative base load energy for the country.

He indicated that starting a nuclear power programme demanded careful planning and preparation.

Ms Bellona-Gerard Vittor-Quao, Manager, Public Affairs, NPG, noted that the training would provide journalists with the opportunity to refresh their knowledge, improve their capacity to support Ghana’s nuclear power efforts.

She indicated that the theme aligned with the call by world leaders at the just ended COP26, at Glasgow, for the urgent transformational actions that must be taken as a rapid race to beat the climate emergency and limit dangerous global heating.

Ms Vittor-Quao noted that nuclear power was promising due to its enormous benefits, and there was the need for collective efforts in ensuring the attainment of the country’s nuclear power project.

She said ‘‘NPG is keen on establishing a steady and well-bonded relationship with its stakeholders through the media as a special purpose vehicle to reach all corners of the country for effective involvement and engagement’’.

Speaking on the topic ‘sustaining media knowledge nurturing on energy related issues,’ Mr Affail Monney, GJA president, in a speech read on his behalf by the GJA vice president, Mrs Linda Asante-Agyei, said “Ghana is not doing well when it comes to energy. Experts say we are sitting on a time bomb if nothing is done as a matter of urgency to revert this.”

Mr Monney said journalists needed the right information on the energy sector, particularly on nuclear power to be able to educate the public.

Mr Samuel Kofi Dzamesi, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Bui Power Authority, in a statement read on his behalf by the Deputy CEO, Anthony Osafo Kissi, said there was no evidence on the dependence on only intermittent renewable sources.

Mr Dzamesi said it was the reason his outfit was committed to supporting the NPG to develop the first nuclear power plant in Ghana.

The CEO of BPA said that a proper understanding of Ghana’s nuclear programme by journalists would send the right message on why Ghana should embrace the nuclear power agenda to support industrialisation.

‘‘Nuclear is clean and emits no carbon dioxide unlike coal and other thermal power plants. Ghana has abundant natural resources which require reliable and affordable base load electricity to support their value addition,’’ he noted, and said ‘‘what we need is cheap source power for value chain.”

BY TIMES REPORTERS