Work together to incite nat’l cohesion, inclusiveness – NCCE admonishes parties

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has challenged leadership and members of political parties to eschew negative tendencies and work together to incite national cohesion and participation inclusiveness among the citizenry for the peaceful coexistence, harmony and unity of the country.





It explained that it would stop political violence and vigilantism, extremism and promote peaceful coexistence, unity and exchange of ideas even after elections towards progress, growth and development.





“Ghana first, in case of any major conflict in the country, it will be difficult going to the neighbouring countries, considering the political tensions there, so we want our politicians to know that Ghana must be peaceful, united and inclusive so that they can lead us to improve livelihoods and transform society,” the Commission stressed.





Mrs Lucille Annan, the Greater Accra Regional Director of NCCE, said political vigilantism continued to be a threat to the peace, unity, harmony and security of the country and efforts must be made to curb the menace and eradicating political violence would ensure that peace, harmony and inclusiveness prevailed for rapid socio-economic development.





“Vigilantism and Related Offences Act 999 which was enacted after the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence in 2019 made it an offence to be a member of any vigilante group which states that anyone found to be part of vigilante groups and their actions shall be liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment of not less than 15 years and not more than 25 years.





“Individuals, who breach the law, will be banned from contesting a public or political party office until 10 years after serving their sentences and the media should inform, sensitise and educate the citizenry on the negative effects of political vigilantism on the country’s democratic dispensation, growth and development.





“With the enactment of the Act all vigilante groups are banned, anyone found to have formed such a group will be made to face the law,” Mrs Annan warned and tasked the leadership of political parties to exhibit cohesion, harmony and inclusiveness towards national cohesion. -GNA