Work to resume on construction of Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom road – Minister for Roads and Highways

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to finishing the sec­ond phase of the 117-kilometre Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulimakom road project.

He stated that the ministry had engaged in numerous discus­sions with the contractor, M/S Queiroz Galvao construction Ltd, and they have committed to returning to the site to continue constructing the three bridges along the corridor.

The completion of all dualisa­tion works is expected in the near future.

The minister was speaking during a visit to the region to assess ongoing road projects here on Wednesday.

The Bolgatanga-Bawku-Puli­makom road project was awarded in August 2016, with a contract sum of GH¢612, 743,844.65.

Although actual work began in December 2016, the contrac­tor failed to meet the scheduled completion date of June 4, 2019, citing limited funds as the reason for the slow progress of the second phase.

The minister assured the peo­ple in the region that the Galvoa contractor would return to complete the dualisation works before the end of 2024.

Additionally, Mr Asen­so-Boakye and his team extended their tour to the 34-kilometre Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema road, where commuters have consistently expressed their dissatisfaction with the road’s precarious condition.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said, “I have had the opportunity to meet with the major stakeholders in the region, including District and Municipal Chief Executives, the Regional Security Council, where we had the opportunity to discuss road infrastructure issues thoroughly. We are going to con­sider these projects seriously, so that we can improve the quality of life of the good people of the Upper East Region.”

