Work on the Appiatse reconstruction project is scheduled to commence by middle of July this year.

This follows the conclusion of foundation drawings and project design by the Architectural and Engineering Services Limited (AESL), Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio stated.

Within the coming weeks, he explained that, the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee would engage the people of Appiatse for their inputs in the designs before it was finally adopted.

This came to light when Mr Owusu-Bio, who is also the Chairman of the Appiatse Reconstruction Implementation Committee and other members undertook an inspection of the project site at Appiatse, near Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

Currently, he indicated that, layout plan developed by the Lands Use and Spatial Planning Authority (LUSPA) was being transferred onto the site by some land surveyors.

So far, the core area, made up of 120 plots had been set out, the Deputy Minister stated, adding that the Urban Roads Department would be on site in a matter of days to demarcate the roads.

In lieu of the need for housing facilities, Mr Owusu-Bio noted that, the core area which was the planned site for the housing facilities would be developed first and all other facilities, which were not destroyed by the explosion on January 20, would be rehabilitated in addition to the development of new ones.

In an interaction with the people of Appiatse, he assured them the government was committed, dedicated and determined to rebuilding the township in a green and sustainable manner and asked for their cooperation and support.

Charles Blankson Hemans, a member of the committee, disclosed that at least three contractors would be engaged for the project to expedite the work and they would be assigned about 50 plots to develop.

The Chief Executive of the Prestea Huni Valley Municipality, Dr Isaac Dasmani allayed the fears of some of the residents that their lands would be lost as a result of the reconstruction.

He assured them that any resident who loses a land would be replaced and cautioned them against purchasing lands from individuals since the project layout had designated some lands for roads and social amenities.

FROM CLAUDE NYARKO ADAMS, APPIATSE