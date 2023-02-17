Work on Nungua Barrier Interchange 86% complete

Reconstruc­tion works on the Three-Tier interchange at the Nungua Barrier is 86 per cent complete.

According to the resident engi­neer to the project, Mr Emmanuel Bonne Acquah, the remaining 14 per cent would be completed by the end of this month.

The engineer, in an interview with the Ghanaian Times, on Wednesday, said all the bridges have been completed and what was left was the rumps and widen­ing of the roads under the bridges.

Mr Acquah stated that the East-South bridge have been completed while substantial work on the Te­ma-Accra bound over pass would be completed by next week.

He said the bridge at the Nungua bound section, has been completed and what was left was the rumps in front of the shop­ping mall.

The resident engineer indicated that the Nungua to Lashibi bound section of the road was about 60 per cent complete, adding that a new bridge was being constructed over the rail line, to ensure free flow of traffic.

Mr Acquah stated that the ‘ground roads’ when completed would ease travelling time from the Sakumono Estates to the Spintex road, as the ‘ground roads’ were being widen.

He said the ‘ground roads’ would be transformed into two lanes on each side, to facilitate movement from Tema to Nun­gua as motorists would have the option to use the ‘under the bridge roads’ to Ravico.

Mr Acquah explained that the contractor was “currently working on the wearing course, to properly undertake the surface dressing after which road traffic signals, would be installed and the road markings done to perfection.”

He said the parallel walls cur­rently being constructed was to serve as protection for pedestrians who would use the overpass.

The Nungua Barrier Inter­change formed part of the La Beach Road Completion Project under the Accra Intelligence Traf­fic Management Project.

It begins from the Indepen­dence Arch of the Black Star Square in Accra through Teshie and Nungua.

The project involves the remod­elling of the single carriageway into dual carriageway and the con­struction of a bridge at the A Life junction and provision of traffic signal at all intersections.

BY LAWRENCE VOMAFA-AKPALU