Work on 350-bed dormitory for Huni-Valley SHS begins

Construction works have begun on a 350-bed girls’ dormitory to improve accommodation at Huni-Valley Senior High School (HVSHS) in the Western Region.

The GH¢6.5 million two-storey building project is being constructed by Abosso Goldfields Limited (AGL) through Gold Fields Ghana Foundation (GFGF).

It was started in August 2020 and is expected to be completed by September this year, according to the contractors Messrs Boison Construction Limited.

Scope of work including masters’ bungalows, washroom with showers, supply of beds, terrazzo floors, an ironing room, a borehole, a storage tank and landscaping, is about 85 per cent complete.

Briefing journalists during a media tour on Thursday at the site, Project Manager, Gold Fields Ghana, Roger Adama, said the foundation would furnish the dormitories with double-decker beds protected from bed bugs.

“In terms of it electrical works, our targets is green energy, and so, we’re going to provide for each of the dormitories with LED lights. There are also masters’ accommodations, two bedrooms with guest rooms each so that teachers could keep eye on the students.

“We believe in quality. We’ve made enough room in terms of height so that student could have enough ventilation. Again, if you look at the louver blades, we went for the plastic handles, it’s quite expensive. But, in terms of durability, it’s going to last long,” he added.

Mr Adama said a car park with landscape works at the front, was also in the progress and that an enclosed area at the back would assist the girls to wash their uniforms and dry their clothes.

There would also be ramps to enable physically-challenged students to use the dormitory, he told the journalists.

“The remaining works are just the finishings, the painting, the site works and all the fixtures for the electrical items. We have ensured quality of work because we have picked one of the good contractors for us to improve accommodation generally for the girls. Work is in progress. This is part of our vision on shared value, from Damang Mine through the Gold Fields Foundation,” the project manager stressed.

Community Affairs Officer, Abosso Goldfields Limited, Eric Doe Ackuayi, explained that in 2019, the community together with the education directorate, requested for the new girls’ dormitory, which was approved.

“We are happy with the progress of works, we have been meeting and working with the community and the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation supported with the funding,” he added.

Later, the Headmaster of the school, Daniel Kwabena Aidoo, spoke about the accommodation challenges since 1975 when HUNIVASS was established, and reported that the school now had 1,027 girls and 562 boys.

Describing the project as welcoming news, he prayed that it would be completed before the next semester, adding “we hope to give one of the masters’ bungalow to a school nurse.”

